Crystal Clear (CCT) Achieves Market Cap of $8,890.00

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Crystal Clear has a market capitalization of $8,890.00 and $4.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crystal Clear has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Crystal Clear token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.57 or 0.02819961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00198030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00131220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crystal Clear Token Profile

Crystal Clear launched on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io . Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal . The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

