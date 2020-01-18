CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.22, 166,890 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $227.71 million and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.79, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN)

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 70 properties comprising approximately 3.8 million square feet of rentable area.

