CyberMiles 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.65 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Bithumb, CoinBene and Cobinhood. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and $2.65 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00665905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00051650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000935 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00072946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011190 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007916 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, Zebpay, Cobinhood, IDCM, Tokenomy, Bibox, LBank, Huobi, Bithumb, CoinBene, Binance, OKEx, Koinex and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

