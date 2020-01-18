CYBR Token Hits Market Capitalization of $345,405.00 (CYBR)

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, CYBR Token has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CYBR Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and IDEX. CYBR Token has a market capitalization of $345,405.00 and $172.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CYBR Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.38 or 0.05846390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026708 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00032774 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00128944 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001204 BTC.

CYBR Token Profile

CYBR is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token’s total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. CYBR Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . CYBR Token’s official website is cybrtoken.io . CYBR Token’s official message board is medium.com/cybrtoken

Buying and Selling CYBR Token

CYBR Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYBR Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYBR Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CYBR Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYBR Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.