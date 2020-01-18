Daneel 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (DAN)

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Daneel has a market capitalization of $32,880.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Daneel token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and DDEX. Over the last week, Daneel has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Daneel

Daneel (DAN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,242,358 tokens. The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Daneel is daneel.io . Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Daneel

Daneel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daneel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Daneel using one of the exchanges listed above.

