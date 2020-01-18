Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $871.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to post sales of $871.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $850.00 million and the highest is $886.58 million. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $853.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,004. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,548,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after purchasing an additional 81,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,687,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,343,000 after purchasing an additional 270,783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 399,444 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,727,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,518,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 424,248 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

