Dash Reaches Market Cap of $945.05 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $101.90 or 0.01142649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Koineks and Coinroom. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $945.05 million and approximately $1.39 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035327 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000756 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,274,631 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bitbns, BX Thailand, Exrates, BTC Trade UA, CoinExchange, Coinhub, xBTCe, Bitinka, Bleutrade, Crex24, Livecoin, LocalTrade, YoBit, BitFlip, Poloniex, Coinbe, BitBay, Liqui, Cryptomate, C2CX, Trade Satoshi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, B2BX, LiteBit.eu, Binance, CEX.IO, Exmo, Braziliex, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Bibox, Iquant, Kraken, Bithumb, Liquid, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, Mercatox, Tux Exchange, Coinroom, WazirX, Coinsuper, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Ovis, HBUS, Negocie Coins, C-Patex, LBank, Koineks, Huobi, SouthXchange, Coinrail, TradeOgre, WEX, ACX, Indodax, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Kucoin, Bisq, CoinEx, OKEx, Upbit, COSS, Bitsane, Tidex, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Coinsquare and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.