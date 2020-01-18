DATx Tops One Day Volume of $254,810.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. DATx has a market capitalization of $253,215.00 and $254,810.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.02797343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00200762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00135881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, FCoin, IDEX, HADAX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

