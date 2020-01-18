DEEX (DEEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $725,585.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. DEEX has a market capitalization of $725,585.00 and $2,091.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEEX has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00040381 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005031 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000563 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000158 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

