Delphy Price Reaches $0.0170 on Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $498.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.02791203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00200769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.