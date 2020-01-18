Dero (DERO) Price Up 12% This Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $560,526.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,197,473 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.