Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.10 Price Target at Nord/LB

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.31 ($7.33).

DBK traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting €7.59 ($8.82). 13,242,208 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.87.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

