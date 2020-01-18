DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.10. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

