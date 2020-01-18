Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Stock Price Up 17%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX) rose 17% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), approximately 469,616 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.63 ($0.09).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.03.

About Digitalbox (LON:DBOX)

Digitalbox Publishing Ltd creates digital marketing campaigns. The company also publishes Entertainment Daily, an entertainment news web portal. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digitalbox Publishing (Holdings) Limited.

