Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 39.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $883,302.00 and $1,071.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007079 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005786 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

