DMarket (DMT) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $11.91 million and $5.80 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Tidex and IDEX. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.01 or 0.02812629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.