Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $157.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.00. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.