Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Receives Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 278.89 ($3.67).

Shares of DOM traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 303.70 ($4.00). 760,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 312.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.93.

In related news, insider Usman Nabi purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32). Also, insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($41,041.83).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

