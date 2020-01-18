DomRaider Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $589,984.00 and $3.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Bancor Network. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DomRaider was first traded on August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DomRaider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

