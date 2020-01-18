Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of PLOW stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.67. 134,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,508. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 57.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

