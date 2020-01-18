Dragon Coins Price Tops $0.0784 on Top Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 42.4% against the dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $27.34 million and approximately $75,264.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.02918501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00203183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00136110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

