Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:LYL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 10,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Dragon Victory International has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

In related news, insider (Laurie) Marshall Lawrence sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,498,000.00.

About Dragon Victory International

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

