Dudley & Shanley Inc. Invests $11.74 Million in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,742,000. Progressive accounts for approximately 2.6% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $2,528,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 518,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 389,833 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,290,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 154,437 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,895 shares of company stock worth $2,909,386 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

