Dudley & Shanley Inc. Invests $11.74 Million in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,742,000. Progressive accounts for approximately 2.6% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $2,528,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 518,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 389,833 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,290,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 154,437 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,895 shares of company stock worth $2,909,386 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit