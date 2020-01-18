Dusk Network Market Capitalization Reaches $7.82 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $251,546.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00035684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.34 or 0.05688965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026501 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033888 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00128909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,847,338 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.