Dystem Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 55.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Dystem has a market cap of $1,998.00 and $9.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dystem coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Dystem has traded 52.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007148 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005575 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dystem

Dystem (CRYPTO:DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,555,966 coins and its circulating supply is 6,410,512 coins. The official website for Dystem is dystem.io . Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

