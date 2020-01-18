e-Gulden Price Up 50.5% This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $39.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00671678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008088 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,934,686 coins and its circulating supply is 17,112,295 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

