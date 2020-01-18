E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.94 ($11.56).

Shares of EOAN traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €10.19 ($11.85). The stock had a trading volume of 12,774,258 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.11. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

