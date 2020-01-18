Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

ECHO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 252,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,175. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth about $7,033,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $3,129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 77,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.