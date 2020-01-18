Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.
ECHO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.89.
NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 252,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,175. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89.
In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth about $7,033,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $3,129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 77,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
