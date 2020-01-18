Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) CFO Keefe Daniel E. O Buys 2,500 Shares

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) CFO Keefe Daniel E. O bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $14,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,434. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $5.79 on Friday. Educational Development Co. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.40% of Educational Development worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

