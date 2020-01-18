Ellaism Price Tops $0.0014 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 14% against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $27,712.00 and $13.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

