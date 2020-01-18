Elliot Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Elliot Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Elliot Coin has a market cap of $4,010.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elliot Coin has traded 106% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elliot Coin Profile

ELLI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 27,031,743 coins and its circulating supply is 26,417,040 coins. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot . Elliot Coin’s official website is elliotproject.org

Elliot Coin Coin Trading

Elliot Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elliot Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elliot Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

