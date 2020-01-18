Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0786 on Major Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0786 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Tux Exchange. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $6,880.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,054,493 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, xBTCe, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Crex24, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

