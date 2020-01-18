Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of ETSY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 2,141,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68. Etsy has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,750. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

