European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $105.45

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.45 and traded as high as $110.50. European Assets Trust shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 491,252 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $397.65 million and a PE ratio of 23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 1.28%.

In related news, insider Stuart Paterson acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £65,650 ($86,358.85).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

