Eva Cash Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. Eva Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,433.00 and $92.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eva Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. Over the last week, Eva Cash has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.79 or 0.05660134 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00034816 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00127915 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Eva Cash Profile

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com . Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

