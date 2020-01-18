Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Buy Rating at Stephens

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Stephens restated their buy rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.58.

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 510,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,613. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $265,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,918 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,481 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Everbridge by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 858,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1,126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,220,000 after purchasing an additional 649,349 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit