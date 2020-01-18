Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Buy Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their buy rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.58.

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 510,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,613. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $265,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,918 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,481 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Everbridge by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 858,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1,126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,220,000 after purchasing an additional 649,349 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

