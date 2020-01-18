Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.59 ($33.25).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €25.42 ($29.56) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.73. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

