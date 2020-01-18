Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AQUA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 121.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,855.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

