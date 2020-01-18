Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AQUA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.38.
Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 121.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,855.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
