Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.91.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 286,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,309,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7,709.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 499,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 493,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 324,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.