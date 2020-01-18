EXMO Coin (EXM) Market Cap Tops $3.68 Million

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One EXMO Coin token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $20,275.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.02771011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00198578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,836,295,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,915,946 tokens. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official

EXMO Coin Token Trading

EXMO Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

