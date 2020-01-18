Expanse Market Cap Reaches $669,652.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and Poloniex. Expanse has a total market cap of $669,652.00 and $7,535.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 39.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,590,989 coins and its circulating supply is 18,550,652 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

