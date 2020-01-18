Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Holdings Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Extended Stay America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,388,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 98,373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Extended Stay America by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 229,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Extended Stay America by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 823,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STAY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Bruce N. Haase acquired 7,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $108,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 293,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STAY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

