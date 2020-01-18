Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CMO James Overturf Sells 833 Shares

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 11th, James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60.
  • On Monday, November 25th, James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 68.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

