Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CMO James Overturf Sells 833 Shares

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60.

On Monday, November 25th, James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 68.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

