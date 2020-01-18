Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

EXTR remained flat at $$7.92 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 968,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.81 million, a PE ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $17,720,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,754,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 1,293,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 498,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 104.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 494,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

