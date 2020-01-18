Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.
EXTR remained flat at $$7.92 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 968,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.81 million, a PE ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.59.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $17,720,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,754,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 1,293,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 498,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 104.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 494,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
