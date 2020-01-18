Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives $4.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. Laidlaw started coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 422,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

