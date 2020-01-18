Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded at TheStreet

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.02 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 117,627 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $748,107.72. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

