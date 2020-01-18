Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.85 million and $1,754.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Upbit, QBTC and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001057 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 264,781,720 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

