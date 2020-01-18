FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.86. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $159,645.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $229,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,632,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FibroGen by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 729.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

