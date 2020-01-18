FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 165.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.06. 3,251,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

