Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to Buy by SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Forterra’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRTA. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Forterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Forterra in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.21.

NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 423,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.39 million, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Forterra’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Forterra by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Forterra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit