Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to Buy by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Forterra’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRTA. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Forterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Forterra in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Get Forterra alerts:

NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 423,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.39 million, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Forterra’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Forterra by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Forterra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.